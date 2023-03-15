(LaPresse) In Japan the flood is celebrated cherry blossom. An expected event that took place as in 2020 and 2021 well in advance of the historical average. Many tourists including Japanese who have enjoyed it show in Tokyo. Those of Cherry tree they are Japan’s favorite flowers and usually reach their full bloom between the end of March and the beginning of April, just as the country celebrates the start of a new school and work year. (LaPresse)