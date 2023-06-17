“A small step forward, we need to overcome hiring limits”

by blogsicilia.it – ​​3 hours ago

“We appreciate the rule approved by the Council of Ministers in the ‘PA decree’ which will allow members of the over 4,000 ASU audience to be hired in compliance with the hiring limits of the organizations in which they are employed”, to state it…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “The CDM launches a rule for the stabilization of the ASU, Montera (Cisl Fp Sicilia): “Small step forward, we need to overcome hiring limits” appeared 3 hours ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.