A son killed his mother in Germany and called an ambulance Info

World

A man (26) originally from Croatia killed his mother (54) in Germany.

Source: MONDO/Marko Tanasković/Shutterstock/Heiko Barth

Snježana S. (54), a citizen of Croatia, was killed in Germany, writes “Fenix ​​magazine”. She was killed by her son (26), who allegedly had mental problems.

He killed his mother on May 8, and then called the emergency services himself. He did not resist the arrest.

The son was previously known to the police, and neighbors claim that they saw him leaving the building where his mother lived covered in blood. Unfortunately, the ambulance arrived too late because the mother had deep stab wounds.

