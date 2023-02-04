(((((special news)))))
A two-man live performance by the Black Cat Alliance (Kyoko Koizumi / Kenji Ueda) and the Bogey family has been decided! Moreover, the venues are Fukuoka Voodoo Lounge and Hiroshima Oorganza! You can see KYON2 in voodoo! And co-star… I still can’t believe it, but it’s true.
The day when Kyon-Kyon and Ima-chan sing together on the stage of Voodoo Lounge and Organ-za has become a reality. I tremble….
Have you ever had anything so special in your life?
ーーー
The Bogey family and the Black Cat Alliance, who have been friends for a long time. A fun night with songs, talks, and laughter. Look forward to what will happen!
“Bogey! All black cats”
2023.1.13 (Friday)
Venue: Fukuoka The Voodoo Lounge
Starring: The Bogey Family and the Black Cat Alliance
Bogey (Vocal & Guitar)
Mondo (Percussion)
Sunny (Percussion)
Now (Vocal)
Baby (Pianica)
Kyoko Koizumi (Vocal)
Kenji Ueda (Vocal, Guitar & Bass)
Shunsuke Watanabe (Keyboards)
Open at 14:30Start at 15:00
Seating: Advance ¥6,000- / Same-day ¥6,500- (1 drink not included)
Standing room Advance ¥5,500- / Same-day ¥6,000- (1 drink not included)
Start at 18:30 Start at 19:00
Seating: Advance ¥6,000- / Same-day ¥6,500- (1 drink not included)
Standing room Advance ¥5,500- / Same-day ¥6,000- (1 drink not included)
Ticket sales: Lottery sales
Application period: December 2nd (Friday) 18:00-December 11th (Sunday) 23:59
Winning announcement: December 13 (Tue) 18:00
* Up to 2 tickets per person
*Admission free for preschoolers
*Entry in order of reference number (sitting seats → standing seats)
Click here to make a reservation for the Fukuoka performance 👇
https://tiget.net/events/213389
ーーー
“The Bogey Family and the Black Cat Alliance”
2023.1.14 (Sat)
Venue: Music Cafe Organza (Hiroshima)
Starring: The Bogey Family and the Black Cat Alliance
Bogey (Vocal & Guitar)
Mondo (Percussion)
Sunny (Percussion)
Now (Vocal)
Baby (Pianica)
Kyoko Koizumi (Vocal)
Kenji Ueda (Vocal, Guitar & Bass)
Shunsuke Watanabe (Keyboards)
Open at 18:00Start at 18:30
Advance ￥6,000-＋1order
Same day ¥6,500-＋1order
Ticket sales: Lottery sales
Application period: December 2nd (Friday) 18:00-December 11th (Sunday) 23:59
Winning announcement: December 13 (Tue) 18:00
* Up to 2 tickets per person
*Admission free for preschoolers
*Entrance in order of reference number
Click here to make a reservation for the Hiroshima performance 👇