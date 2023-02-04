(((((special news)))))



A two-man live performance by the Black Cat Alliance (Kyoko Koizumi / Kenji Ueda) and the Bogey family has been decided! Moreover, the venues are Fukuoka Voodoo Lounge and Hiroshima Oorganza! You can see KYON2 in voodoo! And co-star… I still can’t believe it, but it’s true.



The day when Kyon-Kyon and Ima-chan sing together on the stage of Voodoo Lounge and Organ-za has become a reality. I tremble…. The day when Kyon-Kyon and Ima-chan sing together on the stage of Voodoo Lounge and Organ-za has become a reality. I tremble….



Have you ever had anything so special in your life?

ーーー

The Bogey family and the Black Cat Alliance, who have been friends for a long time. A fun night with songs, talks, and laughter. Look forward to what will happen! “Bogey! All black cats”

2023.1.13 (Friday)

Venue: Fukuoka The Voodoo Lounge Starring: The Bogey Family and the Black Cat Alliance

Bogey (Vocal & Guitar)

Mondo (Percussion)

Sunny (Percussion)

Now (Vocal)

Baby (Pianica)

Kyoko Koizumi (Vocal)

Kenji Ueda (Vocal, Guitar & Bass)

Shunsuke Watanabe (Keyboards)

Open at 14:30Start at 15:00

Seating: Advance ¥6,000- / Same-day ¥6,500- (1 drink not included)

Standing room Advance ¥5,500- / Same-day ¥6,000- (1 drink not included)

Start at 18:30 Start at 19:00

Seating: Advance ¥6,000- / Same-day ¥6,500- (1 drink not included)

Standing room Advance ¥5,500- / Same-day ¥6,000- (1 drink not included) Ticket sales: Lottery sales

Application period: December 2nd (Friday) 18:00-December 11th (Sunday) 23:59

Winning announcement: December 13 (Tue) 18:00 * Up to 2 tickets per person

*Admission free for preschoolers

*Entry in order of reference number (sitting seats → standing seats) Click here to make a reservation for the Fukuoka performance 👇

https://tiget.net/events/213389

ーーー "The Bogey Family and the Black Cat Alliance"

2023.1.14 (Sat)

Venue: Music Cafe Organza (Hiroshima) Starring: The Bogey Family and the Black Cat Alliance



Bogey (Vocal & Guitar)

Mondo (Percussion)

Sunny (Percussion)

Now (Vocal)

Baby (Pianica)



Kyoko Koizumi (Vocal)

Kenji Ueda (Vocal, Guitar & Bass)

Shunsuke Watanabe (Keyboards) Open at 18:00Start at 18:30

Advance ￥6,000-＋1order

Same day ¥6,500-＋1order Ticket sales: Lottery sales

Application period: December 2nd (Friday) 18:00-December 11th (Sunday) 23:59

Winning announcement: December 13 (Tue) 18:00 * Up to 2 tickets per person

*Admission free for preschoolers

*Entrance in order of reference number Click here to make a reservation for the Hiroshima performance 👇



