Home World A special night for the Bogey family and the Black Cat Alliance!
World

A special night for the Bogey family and the Black Cat Alliance!

by admin
A special night for the Bogey family and the Black Cat Alliance!

(((((special news)))))


A two-man live performance by the Black Cat Alliance (Kyoko Koizumi / Kenji Ueda) and the Bogey family has been decided! Moreover, the venues are Fukuoka Voodoo Lounge and Hiroshima Oorganza! You can see KYON2 in voodoo! And co-star… I still can’t believe it, but it’s true.

IMG_6152

IMG_6153
The day when Kyon-Kyon and Ima-chan sing together on the stage of Voodoo Lounge and Organ-za has become a reality. I tremble….

IMG_6155
Have you ever had anything so special in your life?

ーーー

IMG_6095

The Bogey family and the Black Cat Alliance, who have been friends for a long time. A fun night with songs, talks, and laughter. Look forward to what will happen!

“Bogey! All black cats”
2023.1.13 (Friday)
Venue: Fukuoka The Voodoo Lounge

Starring: The Bogey Family and the Black Cat Alliance


Bogey (Vocal & Guitar)
Mondo (Percussion)
Sunny (Percussion)
Now (Vocal)
Baby (Pianica)


Kyoko Koizumi (Vocal)
Kenji Ueda (Vocal, Guitar & Bass)
Shunsuke Watanabe (Keyboards)


Open at 14:30Start at 15:00
Seating: Advance ¥6,000- / Same-day ¥6,500- (1 drink not included)
Standing room Advance ¥5,500- / Same-day ¥6,000- (1 drink not included)


Start at 18:30 Start at 19:00
Seating: Advance ¥6,000- / Same-day ¥6,500- (1 drink not included)
Standing room Advance ¥5,500- / Same-day ¥6,000- (1 drink not included)

Ticket sales: Lottery sales
Application period: December 2nd (Friday) 18:00-December 11th (Sunday) 23:59
Winning announcement: December 13 (Tue) 18:00

* Up to 2 tickets per person
*Admission free for preschoolers
*Entry in order of reference number (sitting seats → standing seats)

Click here to make a reservation for the Fukuoka performance 👇
https://tiget.net/events/213389

See also  Berlin, price cap decision at the next Energy Council: "We want to prevent price peaks"

ーーー

IMG_6113

“The Bogey Family and the Black Cat Alliance”
2023.1.14 (Sat)
Venue: Music Cafe Organza (Hiroshima)

Starring: The Bogey Family and the Black Cat Alliance

Bogey (Vocal & Guitar)
Mondo (Percussion)
Sunny (Percussion)
Now (Vocal)
Baby (Pianica)

Kyoko Koizumi (Vocal)
Kenji Ueda (Vocal, Guitar & Bass)
Shunsuke Watanabe (Keyboards)

Open at 18:00Start at 18:30
Advance ￥6,000-＋1order
Same day ¥6,500-＋1order

Ticket sales: Lottery sales
Application period: December 2nd (Friday) 18:00-December 11th (Sunday) 23:59
Winning announcement: December 13 (Tue) 18:00

* Up to 2 tickets per person
*Admission free for preschoolers
*Entrance in order of reference number

Click here to make a reservation for the Hiroshima performance 👇

You may also like

MONDOCANE: WINDS OF WAR AND TOTALITARIANISM FORCE 10...

WindTre: remodulations arriving from 16 March, monthly increases...

Wikipedia has been blocked in Pakistan

The United States shoots down a Chinese spy...

WINDTRE, the new Galaxy S23 for private and...

Usa, Biden shoots down the Chinese spy balloon...

we will be able to anticipate Early Access...

Rocío Saiz and Tauro collaborate on the single...

U.K. cleric disciplined by the Church of England...

Pope Francis: humanitarian tragedy in South Sudan, thanks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy