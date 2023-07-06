Home » A storm is coming to Serbia | Weather forecast
World

A storm is coming to Serbia | Weather forecast

by admin
A storm is coming to Serbia | Weather forecast

The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute (RHMZ) has issued a warning for heavy downpours, thunder and hail.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute (RHMZ) has issued a warning on its website about the storm that will affect several parts of Serbia around 3:00 p.m. The Šumadija and Rasina districts are under attack, heavy showers with thunder and local occurrence of hail are expected there with a total amount of precipitation of 20 to 40 mm, locally and more.

RHMZ Source: RHMZ of Serbia/Printscreen Time of the next days:

On Friday unstable with a slightly lower and more pleasant temperature. During the day with sunny periods and the development of clouds with short-term rain or local showers with thunder in some places. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 16°C to 20°C, and maximum from 26°C in the west to 29°C in the south of Serbia. In the evening, a rare occurrence of local showers is possible. On Saturday more sunny hours and weaker daytime cloud development. From Sunday sunny and getting warmer. Next week heat and temperature just above 35°C in the middle of next week.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:16 Thunderstorm Source: MONDO

Source: MONDO

(WORLD)

See also  Saudi Arabia-Iran Reconciliation Secret Riyadh and Tehran What to Get? What kind of role does China play? | Politics | Al Jazeera

You may also like

Tamara Kalinić in a black dress at Paris...

Cocaine Found at the White House, Suspect Remains...

Photostory: access to drinking water, a daily challenge...

7 children injured – Corriere TV

Peru Declares State of Emergency Amidst Eruption Threat...

the video of the interior of Prigozhin’s villa-...

Migrants, agreement with Tunisia? Clashes and deportations are...

O’o, review of his album Spells en Mondo...

Isola 17, Gian Maria Sainato: “I am pansexual:...

Four men accused of supporting dissidents abroad were...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy