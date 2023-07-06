A storm is coming to Serbia | Weather forecast

The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute (RHMZ) has issued a warning for heavy downpours, thunder and hail.

The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute (RHMZ) has issued a warning on its website about the storm that will affect several parts of Serbia around 3:00 p.m. The Šumadija and Rasina districts are under attack, heavy showers with thunder and local occurrence of hail are expected there with a total amount of precipitation of 20 to 40 mm, locally and more.

On Friday unstable with a slightly lower and more pleasant temperature. During the day with sunny periods and the development of clouds with short-term rain or local showers with thunder in some places. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 16°C to 20°C, and maximum from 26°C in the west to 29°C in the south of Serbia. In the evening, a rare occurrence of local showers is possible. On Saturday more sunny hours and weaker daytime cloud development. From Sunday sunny and getting warmer. Next week heat and temperature just above 35°C in the middle of next week.

