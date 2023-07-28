Home » A Story of Women in Hip-Hop”
A Story of Women in Hip-Hop”

A Story of Women in Hip-Hop"

He August 9th the documentary will be released “Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop” in exclusive on Netflix. Focusing on the history of women in rap music, the documentary series promises to “recontextualize the role hip hop’s irrepressible women played throughout the genre’s 50-year breakthrough by reinserting them in the canon to which they belong: in the center, from the first day, to the present day”. The overall goal is to reframe the evolution of hip hop within broader social, racial, and political contexts.

Ladies First” offers a fresh look at the impact determined women have had on hip hop since its inception, placing them at the heart of the genre’s half-century narrative. The series reexamines hip hop through a female perspective, spotlighting influential emcees. The film features artists like Queen Latifah, Sha-Rock, Roxanne Shante, MC Lyte, Remy Ma, Yo-Yo, Da Brat, Rah Digga, Coi Leray, Bahamadia, Tierra Whack, Latto, Monie Love, Kash Doll, Saweetie, Rapsodia, Chika and more. He also emphasizes the contributions of other key people, including record label members, fashion designers and journalists.

This series is a Casa de la Cultura production and the executive producers of this documentary series include notable figures such as Nicole Galovski, Justin Simien, Troy Carter, Raeshem Nijhon, Carri Twigg, Lyte, Dream Hampton y Jennifer Ryan.

