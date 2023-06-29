A strange phenomenon in the Danube | Info

A school of fish jumping out of the water, about half a meter high, surprised all the fishermen who happened to be nearby yesterday afternoon.

Source: Printskrin/Facebook

The appearance shocked everyone! As you can see in the video, a motorboat moving on the Danube suddenly found itself in the middle of a not-so-pleasant situation when a flock of largemouth bass fell into the boat one after the other.

Some hit the alas on the head, shoulders and back, apparently the stick disturbed the fisherman who tried to protect himself with his hands. Apparently, this phenomenon was interesting to the actors, so they decided to go there one more time and record the reaction.

By the way, Tolstolobics are known for this phenomenon. Danger from other animals or migration are cited as reasons for this behavior of that type of fish.

Although it is still not known whether it is definitely a largemouth bass, fishermen have previously pointed out that noise is not uncommon in this part of the capital, so many think that the fish were “alarmed” by the music from the nearby rafts. Jumping out of the water can sometimes be connected with migrations. For example, many anglers know that carp are often discovered by jumping in a certain place, which happens when these fish begin to gather before the start of the “migration”.

BONUS VIDEO:

04:32 “IF THEY HAD THIS VEST, THEY WOULD PROBABLY SAVE THEMSELVES IMMEDIATELY” River police commander for Kurir on the search for three young men on the Danube Source: Kurir TV

Source: Kurir TV

(MONDO/Kurir)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

