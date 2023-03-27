The mismatched traffic lights cause confusion for many drivers on the road between Valjevo and Šabac.

Source: Mondo/ Stefan Stojanović

When you see a traffic light at an intersection, there should be no confusion because the rules are clear for all road users, but it seems that the situation on the road between Valjevo and Šabac is not exactly like that. Not only does the traffic light not help here, it is so unclear that it introduces additional confusion. Pictures of this traffic light and the sign accompanying it were published on the Internet and caused a large number of comments.

“Attention, please do not move immediately when the light turns green, because the traffic lights are not coordinated,” is written on a cardboard on a traffic light that, according to eyewitnesses, is located between Valjevo and Šabac. And as it happens with the Internet, the comments below the picture with this strange warning just kept coming.

“Go for about”, “Mismatched people”, “This is the roulette I want to play”, “Go for it”, “Pray and step on the gas”were just some of the comments.

One commenter chimed in and explained the situation.”The strongest thing is that those two traffic lights are 20-30 meters apart and you can see if someone is coming from the other side… On Sunday, I was passing by and saw a taxi standing with all four lights on and waiting, although no one was there to meet him and it’s Sunday morning. Since I didn’t feel like waiting and I made sure that no one was coming from the other side, I just passed regardless of the red light, and the taxi driver started playing music. I guess he thought I couldn’t see the traffic lights“, he wrote under this post whose description says “Heavenly people”.

