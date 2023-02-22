by palermolive.it – ​​33 minutes ago

A part of the Via Tiro a Segno in Palermo dedicated to Biagio Conte. For weeks the Municipality has been moving to have a street named after the lay missionary who died at the beginning of 2023. Initially the Council…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «A street named after Biagio Conte, the motion is voted in the City Council of Palermo – VIDEO appeared 33 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».