Home » A student from Lukavac threatened to take revenge Info
World

A student from Lukavac threatened to take revenge Info

by admin
A student from Lukavac threatened to take revenge Info

A student in Lukavac allegedly shot a teacher in revenge for being kicked out of school, and he had previously announced his threats.

Source: Mondo – Slaven Petković

The federal media write that he has been known for inappropriate behavior for a long time, and because of bad behavior, he was transferred from the mentioned school to another one.

Because of this, he began to publicly say that he was “preparing revenge, that no one took it seriously”.

This morning, a minor seriously wounded the English teacher Edin Osmanović with a gun at the elementary school in Lukavac. No students were injured in the shooting.

(WORLD)

See also  Bosnia: the "game" of borders, between migration and health

You may also like

at the Teatro Politeama a journey through the...

We premiere the latest single from CenizaFragua’s debut...

Udinese market – Arslan signs for the new...

Handball camp RK Borac ŽRK Borac 2023 |...

Mali in the colors of the referendum ~...

Summer at the catacomb of Villagrazia di Carini...

103 dead in Nigerian shipwreck | China Press...

Katarina Radivojević sister | Entertainment

Udinese – Official: Igor Bubnjic is the new...

RABEN SITTAM A long and highly successful partnership...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy