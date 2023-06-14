A student from Lukavac threatened to take revenge Info

A student in Lukavac allegedly shot a teacher in revenge for being kicked out of school, and he had previously announced his threats.

Source: Mondo – Slaven Petković

The federal media write that he has been known for inappropriate behavior for a long time, and because of bad behavior, he was transferred from the mentioned school to another one.

Because of this, he began to publicly say that he was “preparing revenge, that no one took it seriously”.

This morning, a minor seriously wounded the English teacher Edin Osmanović with a gun at the elementary school in Lukavac. No students were injured in the shooting.

(WORLD)