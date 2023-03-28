In Brazil, a 13-year-old killed his teacher with a knife, he was heroically stopped by two female teachers.

One student (13) killed his 71-year-old teacher with a knife, wounded three other teachers and two students at the Brazilian school Tomazia Montoro in Sao Paulo, officials confirmed. The suspected attacker has been detained, and the state military police are investigating, the Associated Press reported.

The people who were injured in the attack are currently recovering and are out of danger. “I have no words to express my sadness at the news of the attack on the students and teachers of the public school in Villa Sonja. The 13-year-old student has already been arrested, and our efforts are now focused on helping the wounded and comforting the family members,” wrote Governor Tarcizio de Freitas on social networks.

He argued with the student, and the teacher reacted

The boy, a witness to the attack, said that the attacker had an argument with the attacked student last week and called him a “rat”, and the teacher Elizabeth Tenreiro, whom he stabbed, tried to resolve the conflict. The attacker allegedly did not like how the teacher reacted, said 13-year-old Gabrijel Livramento. The boy entered the class wearing a skull mask and attacked the teacher from behind, and then the whole class started to run away.

Congratulations to teacher HEROÍNA, who immobilized the aggressor and saved the lives of other children.

The videos published on social networks show that two female teachers managed to stop and subdue the boy.

The videos published on social networks show that two female teachers managed to stop and subdue the boy. For now, it is not known whether these are female teachers who were wounded during the attack. Authorities confirmed at a press conference that the gunman had been looking for ways to obtain firearms online. There was also information that he had previously been transferred from another school.

