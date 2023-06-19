A submarine taking tourists to the wreck of the Titanic has disappeared in the Atlantic [video]

breaking latest news – There are many ways to challenge the sea: there are those who do it out of necessity and in desperation, in search of a better life, board uncertain small boats; and those who do it for pleasure, yet another plaything in a successful life and do not hesitate to spend exorbitant amounts, just to satisfy their ambitions. But at sea there are no differences. There are five people aboard the small submarine, the Titan, which disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean while carrying them to see the wreckage of the Titanic. The shipment is organized by OceanGate which does not hesitate to ask for 250,000 dollars for the undertaking.

The small submarine disappeared near the site of the sinking of the Titanic, and the search and rescue mission of the vessel has already started. The wreck of the Titanic, discovered in 1985, it is located at a depth of 3,800 meters and about 640 kilometers away from the Canadian island of Newfoundland.

The Titanic, from tragedy to myth

Considered unsinkable, the Titanic sank in the night between 14 and 15 April 1912 after colliding with an iceberg: it was her maiden voyage, made on the route from Southampton (in the United Kingdom) to New York. The tragedy, in which almost 1,500 of the more than 2,200 people on board lost their lives, has always fascinated and struck the imagination, so much so that there is a small submarine that carries tourists to visit the wreck.

OceanGate Expeditions, the company that organizes these shipments confirmed in a statement that it owns the missing submarine and explained that it is doing everything possible to rescue the five people on board.

The company added that it has obtained “extensive assistance” from various government agencies and other companies in trying to re-establish contact with the submarine. Baptized Titan, the small submarine, the only one that carries out this kind of business, manages to accommodate no more than five people. In recent days, the company had announced on its website and on social networks that an expedition was about to start; and on June 14, he tweeted that he was using satellite communications company Starlink to keep the line of communication open with the shipment.

On the company’s website, seven-day trips to view the wreck lying on the ocean floor are advertised and priced at around 250 thousand dollars. To get on board, you need to sign a release, as told by a journalist, David Pogue, hosted last summer for Cbs News, at the invitation of the company itself.

“If all had gone well, I would have spent around 12 hours sealed inside the vessel. I won’t tell lies: I was a bit nervous, especially because of the paperwork to sign: ‘This experimental vessel -it was written- was not approved or certified by any regulatory body and could result in bodily injury, emotional trauma or death.’

“I’m trying to make a dream come true. Someone dreams of buying a Ferrari, others a house, I wanted to go and see the Titanic. And dreams are priceless”, said a Hispanic woman, wealthy banker, Renata Rocas on that occasion. to the journalist. “They call me the wild monk and in fact I look like a monk. I’m a very calm type, but I have these extreme passions that I like to cultivate”: this is how a tycoon of Indian industry explained her choice instead.

The profile of OceanGate’s customers is instead explained by the CEO of the company, Stockton Russ: “We have customers who are passionate about the Titanic, we call them Titaniacs: there are people who have mortgaged their homes to make the trip. And people who don’t They think twice about such an expensive trip. One guy even won the lottery.”

