A summer of service in Palestine

A journey to discover oneself, to put oneself at service, but also to discover the face of a Church which embodies the Gospel in an authentic way. The experience of Maria Vittoria Mondini, thanks to the Mission Exposure path promoted by PIME at the Catholic University of Milan

Leaving to understand who you are, if the life you lead every day and the choices made remain firm or not. Finding the courage to get involved in the relationship with oneself and with others to see what happens. So it was when I decided to leave for Palestine together with three other students: three weeks at the service of others by collaborating in the activities of Pro Terra Sancta, an NGO that builds a network of associations that deal with people’s support.

Twenty-one days spent between a shelter for men with mental disorders run by the Missionaries of Charity of Mother Teresa of Calcutta and an Rsa for lonely elderly women, run by the nuns of the order of Santa Maria dell’Orto.

We worked shifts: those who were in the shelter in the morning helped clean up, prepared lunch or washed clothes, strictly by hand because the rule provides for absolute poverty and therefore no washing machine. Those who were present in the afternoon made entertainment and animation. Even in the Rsa each of us got involved according to our own nature: I played cards or drew, there were those who did the hair for the ladies, those who played music and entertained, those who went around the rooms to keep people company Bed. I decided to embark on this journey because I felt “out of touch with reality” and I also wanted to investigate my faith journey, find the Church that I like, a Church that represents me and embodies the Gospel in an authentic way. Meeting the nuns of the two orders was crucial: they were all lovely. In Mother Teresa’s missionaries I saw the faces of angels: they were always serene, they welcomed us singing and laughing, they never got angry, they found the positive side in everything. In this regard there is an episode that I remember in particular: one day a man punched another guest in the shelter; so the nuns looked him in the eye and asked him: “Would you ever punch your brother?”. This man, who didn’t speak any language, went to seek their hand, he didn’t know how to express himself but he understood he was wrong.

After the experience in the Holy Land – which was also an opportunity to discover places such as Jerusalem, Nazareth, Lake Tiberias… – when I returned to Italy, I began to volunteer in the “La piccioletta barca” association, which operates in Milan against dropping out of school: here the children all speak Arabic, I feel like I’m still in Palestine!

This journey taught me that to be beautiful people you have to be close to reality, understand the problems of others. For now I keep this experience in my heart, I’ve learned a lot, maybe in two years I’ll come back.