A summit with the countries of Central Asia: this is how China aims to strengthen itself in Moscow’s “backyard”.

SEOUL – A two-day summit, almost simultaneously with the G7, between China and Central Asia. Five leaders of the former Soviet “stans” who on May 18 and 19 will fly to Xian, the starting point of the ancient Silk Road, to hear Xi Jinping. An absolute first, which demonstrates Beijing’s willingness to strengthen itself in an area historically Moscow’s backyard, increasingly presenting itself as an economic and security partner of the region.