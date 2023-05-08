Home » A summit with the countries of Central Asia: this is how China aims to strengthen itself in Moscow’s “backyard”.
World

A summit with the countries of Central Asia: this is how China aims to strengthen itself in Moscow’s “backyard”.

by admin
A summit with the countries of Central Asia: this is how China aims to strengthen itself in Moscow’s “backyard”.

SEOUL – A two-day summit, almost simultaneously with the G7, between China and Central Asia. Five leaders of the former Soviet “stans” who on May 18 and 19 will fly to Xian, the starting point of the ancient Silk Road, to hear Xi Jinping. An absolute first, which demonstrates Beijing’s willingness to strengthen itself in an area historically Moscow’s backyard, increasingly presenting itself as an economic and security partner of the region.

See also  Afghanistan, the Taliban mediate for an "inclusive" government. Evacuation operations resumed at Kabul airport

You may also like

Zorja on depression and playing on the street...

Californian returns 30 stolen statues and vases to...

SAMOTER / Data control: synonymous with process efficiency...

How Russia prepares for Victory Day

TSC took a big step towards the Champions...

In Israel green light for the production of...

Waltz in the Sicilian police headquarters, Agnello leaves...

“Yes to comparison but no to government alibi”....

FEIMI – Fashion Fair Winter 2023 on Avenida...

Arab League Agrees to Restore Syria’s Membership- Shangbao...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy