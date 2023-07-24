A supercell storm arrived in Slovenia during the night and in Croatia | Info

The supercell storm has arrived in Slovenia, and later in the evening it will also hit Croatia.

Source: 192_rs/instagram

It’s a supercell storm arrived in Slovenia, and will arrive in Croatia during the night, writes the Croatian “Indeks”. Videos from social networks testify to the terrible storm, you can see ice as big as a handball, while drivers have difficulty driving normally due to the heavy downpour.

Meteorological alarms were activated in Slovenia earlier today due to the storm that was predicted to hit the country by the end of the day. Heavy storms are also expected in Croatia later in the evening.

Meteorologist Ivan Ristić announced earlier today that new storms are arriving in Serbia from Italy, and the Environment Agency of the Republic of Slovenia (ARSO) issued an orange warning this afternoon due to the possibility of stronger local storms. The warning for the northwest of the country is valid today from 19:00, that is, from 18:00 for the northeast.

Supercell storm in Slovenia, near Croatia Source: accuweather.com/screenshot

BONUS VIDEO:

00:35 Beograd nevreme Source: Kurir

Source: Courier

(WORLD/192_rs)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

