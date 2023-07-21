A supercell storm has arrived in Croatia | Info

As Jutarnji list reports, the storm has arrived in Croatia.

In the early afternoon, DHMZ raised the storm risk level from orange to red for three Croatian regions. This morning, the orange warning was in effect for all Croatian regions, except for Dubrovnik, which was in “red”.

A new strong supercell storm arrived in Slovenia via Italy, so a red warning was issued for western and central Slovenia between 14:00 and 18:00, reports RTV Slovenia. Now it has also arrived in Croatia. A strong storm also reached the west of Istria. Readers of Jutarnji send us a picture from Istraland near Novigrad, showing heavy rain and extremely strong wind.

DHMZ extended the red alert to the Zagreb region, as well as Krapina-Zagorje and Varaždin and Međimurje counties. In the period from 5 p.m. to midnight, they warn of possible thunderstorms accompanied by strong and stormy winds, heavy precipitation and hail. As reported by Glas Istra, a very heavy downpour with hail started near Bal at around 4 p.m., and in Umag a strong wind knocked down trees.

As meteorologists have announced, this storm will reach Serbia in a matter of hours.

