Home » A supercell storm has arrived in Croatia | Info
World

A supercell storm has arrived in Croatia | Info

by admin
A supercell storm has arrived in Croatia | Info

As Jutarnji list reports, the storm has arrived in Croatia.

Source: Youtube/Petar Radovan

In the early afternoon, DHMZ raised the storm risk level from orange to red for three Croatian regions. This morning, the orange warning was in effect for all Croatian regions, except for Dubrovnik, which was in “red”.

A new strong supercell storm arrived in Slovenia via Italy, so a red warning was issued for western and central Slovenia between 14:00 and 18:00, reports RTV Slovenia. Now it has also arrived in Croatia. A strong storm also reached the west of Istria. Readers of Jutarnji send us a picture from Istraland near Novigrad, showing heavy rain and extremely strong wind.

Cloud Source: Youtube/ Petar Radovan

DHMZ extended the red alert to the Zagreb region, as well as Krapina-Zagorje and Varaždin and Međimurje counties. In the period from 5 p.m. to midnight, they warn of possible thunderstorms accompanied by strong and stormy winds, heavy precipitation and hail. As reported by Glas Istra, a very heavy downpour with hail started near Bal at around 4 p.m., and in Umag a strong wind knocked down trees.

As meteorologists have announced, this storm will reach Serbia in a matter of hours.

Source: Accuweather

BONUS VIDEO:

00:25 Serbian storm Source: Kurir

Source: Courier

(WORLD)

See also  "You have toad eyes." Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg, excess was the norm

You may also like

Maja Bađikić and Davor Pernić sentenced to 72...

because the game is open and Vox is...

The most powerful passports in the world in...

The animal sighted near Berlin was probably not...

Erdogan Vows to Take Measures to Protect Turkey...

Kissinger welcomed as a “friend” in Beijing. Xi:...

While the US and China compete, the other...

Grandson in cardiac arrest, the nurse who guided...

Open Mind, a podcast to talk about digital...

This is the programming of the 3rd edition...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy