A Tale of the Seas·Into Africa⑥｜A Long Voyage Across Mountains and Seas with Heavy Weapons- Highlights- Hunan Online

We must give full play to the advantages of China-Africa political mutual trust and economic complementarity, and comprehensively deepen China-Africa cooperation in various fields by focusing on production capacity cooperation and three networks and one integration, so that the Chinese and African people can share the fruits of bilateral cooperation and development.

——On December 4, 2015, Xi Jinping pointed out in his speech at the opening ceremony of the Johannesburg Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation

【Inscription】

Hunan construction machinery enterprises have gone abroad and entered Africa, becoming a bright business card of China-Africa friendly cooperation. From “Century Railway” to “Africa’s Tallest Building”, from Africa’s largest hydropower station to the world‘s largest single oil refinery, Hunan Construction Machinery has participated in the construction of major projects in more than 50 countries and regions in Africa, and has contributed to the construction of China-Africa in the new era The community of destiny injects surging power.

Cao Xian, all-media reporter of Huasheng Online

In late April, Kenya has entered the rainy season, and the rain comes and goes quickly. At the confluence of the Swak River and the Asi River, the Swak Dam is under construction, construction vehicles shuttle back and forth, mechanical operations are rumbling, and both people and machines are rushing to meet the deadline.

“More than 60% of the construction machinery and equipment here come from China.” Zhou Bo, the site manager of the Swak Dam construction project, told reporters. Gilbert Sigby from Nairobi is operating the excavator to crush rocks, and the “SANY” brand logo on the body is eye-catching. “I have operated multiple brands of excavators. Chinese excavators are easy to operate and energy-saving.” During the work break, he chatted with reporters.

The Swak Dam is the largest comprehensive water conservancy project under construction in Kenya. It has both water storage and power generation functions, and can alleviate the shortage of domestic water and electricity for more than 3 million people in the surrounding area.

From large-scale water conservancy and hydropower projects in Kenya to thousands of kilometers of highways in Algeria, from the “tallest building in Africa” ​​in Egypt to the world‘s largest single oil refinery in Nigeria… China and Africa have jointly built the “Belt and Road” and achieved fruitful practical cooperation. Hunan Construction Machinery assists infrastructure projects and social and people’s livelihood projects to speed up interconnection and mutual benefit.

Across the mountains and seas, sail with heavy equipment. Walking into the vast Africa, every piece of equipment “Made in Hunan” is like a solid cornerstone, helping to pave the way for China-Africa cooperation and development, which will become stronger over time.

On April 26, the reporter walked into the South African ZLT Crane Company in the Midland area of ​​Johannesburg, South Africa, as if he was in a small “museum” of Chinese construction machinery.

A white and orange truck crane, model QY50V, stands on the open space of the factory. “2007 Zhonglian”, the nameplate on the bottom of the crane shows that it was produced in Changsha, Hunan Province 16 years ago.

This is a crane with a story.

“It was very difficult for Chinese brands to enter the South African market at the beginning.” Frans Williamson, a service engineer who has worked in ZLT for 15 years, is an “old partner” with this crane. He recalled: “This equipment, the customer thought it would be eliminated in at most 5 years, but I didn’t expect it to be used now.”

In 2007, Robert Cook, the founder of ZLT Crane Company in South Africa, finally chose to purchase 3 cranes from Zoomlion after carefully comparing several construction machinery brands.

On April 26, in Johannesburg, South Africa, ZLT Crane Company of South Africa, a Zoomlion crane produced in 2007 is still in use.

“I firmly believe that this choice is right.” Robert said. On the wall of ZLT’s meeting room, there are photos recording Robert’s more than 30 trips to China in the past 10 years, most of which are photos of him with various construction machinery and equipment in China.

The three “old and strong” cranes have become the silent “spokesmen” of the reliable quality of “Made in China” and the best “witnesses” for Hunan Construction Machinery to enter Africa. According to Robert, in recent years, the company has sold about 330 units of Zoomlion equipment and participated in the construction of key projects such as the main stadium of the World Cup in South Africa and the Kuxilai Power Plant in South Africa.

Under the afterglow of the setting sun, the tall and tough construction machinery and equipment are coated with a beautiful luster. White, blue, green, truck cranes, crawler cranes, forklifts, new aerial work platforms and other equipment are ready to go, and will go to new construction projects.

Since the 21st century, Hunan construction machinery enterprises have set their sights overseas to seek new opportunities for win-win cooperation. Sany Group regards Africa as the starting point for the internationalization of enterprises. In 2002, the first export order – 2 motor graders were exported to Morocco.

Under the framework of the “Belt and Road” initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, China and African countries have jointly implemented the “Ten Cooperation Plans”, “Eight Actions” and “Nine Projects” to accelerate the interconnection of infrastructure in African countries.

Seizing the opportunity, Hunan construction machinery enterprises went to sea on large ships of central enterprises. “Made in China” and “Constructed in China” form the “best partner”, working side by side in the construction of railways, highways, ports, electric power and other projects in Africa.

The Mombasa-Nairobi Railway and the Yajib Railway in East Africa, the Roseau Bridge on the Senegal River in West Africa, the N’Djamena Stadium in Chad, the Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia… Engineering cranes, earthmoving machinery, concrete machinery, construction cranes, etc. “Made in Hunan” “All went on stage and became a “construction site star”.

April 28, Soccer City Stadium (FNB Stadium), South Africa. This is the main stadium of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, and Hunan Engineering Machinery participated in the construction.

“Tailor-made” products to meet local needs. In the Egyptian desert, Zoomlion’s high-performance tower cranes assisted the 385.8-meter-high “Africa’s tallest building”, which is not only convenient for disassembly and assembly, but also adaptable to the local special environment of high temperature and windy sand.

Improve the market layout and form a strong support. In Sany’s warehouse in Kenya, there are more than 4,000 kinds of accessories ranging from screws worth a few dollars to key accessories worth thousands of dollars, so that local customers have no worries.

Sany Group, Zoomlion, Sunward Intelligent and other enterprises have gradually gained a firm foothold in Africa, with more than 24,000 equipment in stock; among them, concrete machinery has become the number one brand in the African market. Hunan ranks second among the top three Chinese construction machinery brands in Africa.

“Optimistic about the African market, China‘s construction machinery has become more proactive in going overseas.” Fan Zhide, Assistant General Manager of Zoomlion Overseas Company, introduced that Zoomlion is facing Africa and actively building a whole industry chain from trade, finance, service to production and R&D. system.

Zoomlion’s ZCC2600 crane participated in the construction of Kenya’s natural gas project.

In the hangar of Zoomlion South Africa Branch, more than 50 sets of various construction machinery and equipment are neatly displayed. In the past, it may have been two or three months after the customer placed an order, produced domestically, and the equipment arrived in the hands of African customers. Now, customers place orders and pay, and pick up the goods directly at the local hangar, basically realizing spot transactions.

Running in both directions, the distance is getting closer step by step. On May 11, 2023, Gambia’s ambassador to China, Massane Nyuku Conti, and the envoys and counselors of African countries such as Algeria, Mozambique, and Kenya to China entered Changsha Zoomlion Smart Industry City to learn about the technology of Chinese construction machinery. The level of development is full of praise, and new cooperation and opportunities are being bred.

On April 27, after driving more than 260 kilometers from Johannesburg, South Africa, the reporter and his party came to a mine in Mpumalanga Province. After safety training, put on a dust mask, a reflective vest, and leather shoes, and walked into an open-pit mining area with a depth of 28 meters and an area of ​​more than 4,500 square meters.

While the machine was roaring, 4 Sunward intelligent hydraulic rock drilling rigs accelerated drilling. The deepest drilling can be drilled to a depth of 36 meters, and one drilling can be completed in a few minutes.

“Sunward is great (Sunward’s products are great)!” Carl, the mine manager of the North African Coal Mine Company, gave a thumbs up. He told reporters that South Africa is currently short of electricity and the production of coal mines is tight. Sunward intelligent hydraulic rock drilling rigs operate 16 hours a day, which is efficient and safe.

On April 27, a Sunward intelligent hydraulic rock drilling rig was working in a coal mine in Mpumalanga Province, South Africa.

In the African market, construction machinery brands from Europe, America, Japan, South Korea and other countries came early and are well-known. “Because of the inherent prejudice against Chinese products, a customer once accused our products of not being good, and even asked the equipment to withdraw from the market.” Meng Fanjie, general manager of the African region of Sunward Intelligent International Market Development Center, recalled.

At the beginning of 2022, the Sunward 950 excavator will be introduced into the South African market. In a certain mining project, this kind of “mining overlord” that Sunward is proud of has “lost the chain”.

The product is easy to use in China, but not in Africa?

Zhu Xiaoyong, a service engineer with 12 years of experience in the construction machinery industry, ate and lived in the mine for several days, guarding the equipment for operation. “Be sure to figure it out!”

After careful observation, Zhu Xiaoyong had the answer. It turned out that the local operator had never operated a large excavator, and set the parameters of large equipment according to the experience of operating a small excavator; the silica content in the coal mine dust is very high, and the air filter element is not cleaned in time, which is easy to damage the lubrication pipeline of the equipment And the hydraulic system… Various factors caused the equipment to frequently alarm and shut down during the first month of use.

“After solving these problems, we communicated with the R&D personnel to improve the two big excavators. For example, a special filter device was added to the engine intake.” Zhu Xiaoyong said.

In the end, Sunward’s two 950 excavators competed with well-known American brand excavators on the same stage, and conquered customers with their excellent performance. Since then, the customer has continuously purchased multiple excavators of the same model. He said to Zhu Xiaoyong: “You are very sincere, and your service spirit is admirable.”

Good products and good service have opened the door to the market. In the past three years, despite several waves of outbreaks in South Africa, the number of Sunward intelligent equipment in large local mines has grown steadily.

From South Africa to Kenya, the local people love to talk about the Hunan story of “hardship, domineering, and patience”.

In the office on the first floor of Sany Heavy Industry Kenya Co., Ltd., a medal attracted us to find out. This is the “2016 Excellent After-sales Service Provider Gold Award” medal awarded by the General Manager Department of the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway Project.

On April 19, Sany Heavy Industry Kenya Co., Ltd.

The Mombasa-Nairobi Railway, an important railway line connecting the Kenyan capital Nairobi and the port city of Mombasa, is the largest infrastructure construction project since Kenya’s independence. It is also a modern railway built with Chinese standards, Chinese technology and Chinese equipment.

In the Mombasa-Nairobi Railway Project, more than 120 pieces of equipment from Sany Group participated in the construction. Liu Guosheng, assistant to the president of Sany Group and general manager of the East Africa region, shared a story with us: Once, a transformer on the project site caught fire and the electrical components of a mixing plant were damaged. Unfortunately, the local accessories library did not have this accessory at the time. The headquarters of Sany Group urgently arranged special personnel to deliver the required parts to the Mombasa-Nairobi Railway construction site within one day from China.

“Accessories sent from thousands of miles away” became a good story for a while. Heart to heart, to win respect and trust.

In December 2022, Kenyan President William Ruto personally operated a Sany excavator at the groundbreaking ceremony for 5,000 affordable housing units in the Mavoko constituency. Prior to this, politicians from Kenya, Zambia and other countries had driven Sany excavators to break ground for important national projects.

At 10 am on April 30, Kenya time, in the meeting room on the third floor of Sany Heavy Industry Kenya Co., Ltd. More than 10 local employees and Chinese employees participated in an online training on time.

On the other end of the network, at 3 p.m. Beijing time, Kang Weike, an electrical engineer from the Overseas Research Institute of the Sany Mixer Truck Company, faced the camera and explained in detail the structure, configuration, operation, and maintenance of the mixer truck.

Thousands of miles apart, the time difference of 5 hours can’t stop the steps of the same heart and the same direction.

In class, service engineer Eric Otino Ojuka took notes carefully. “Being an excavator operator and engineer in Kenya is very difficult. But with the technology learned from Sany, it has become much easier.” Eric cherishes the current learning opportunity very much.

“Some African partners refer to Sany as a ‘construction machinery training ground’.” Liu Guosheng, assistant president of Sany Group and general manager of the East Africa region, said that Sany promotes international development and treats employees all over the world equally, and skill improvement is a compulsory course .

Eric Otino Oju is 33 years old this year. Due to his poor family background, he worked part-time at the local industrial training college for two years and gave up the opportunity to study to his younger brother who was admitted to university. Later, he worked on projects such as the Mombasa-Nairobi high-speed railway and the Nairobi Expressway undertaken by Chinese companies, and came into contact with Chinese construction machinery and equipment.

Everyone praised Eric Otino Oju as a “master of research”. He took out his mobile phone and showed us that since joining the company in May last year, he has passed seven junior or intermediate engineer and lecturer certification exams for excavators, graders, road rollers, truck cranes and other products, and has become a “master”. In February this year, Eric Otino Oju went to South Sudan independently to provide services for 7 sets of Sany equipment purchased by local customers, and at the same time trained nearly 50 local operators, and the response was very good.

In the Sany Kenya warehouse, 41-year-old Peter Muller has been an administrator for 10 years, and he can quickly tell where different parts are stored.

“Before, my life was bad. As the business grows, my life has become better.” Peter Muller told reporters that his current income not only supports his family, but also supports his four children good education.

Sany equipment participated in the construction of the Adama wind power project in Ethiopia.photo by correspondent

More and more local employees are learning skills, mastering skills, and understanding technology and management. According to the person in charge of Sany Group, Sany and its agent system have created more than 5,000 job opportunities for Africa. At present, the localization rate of Sany’s personnel in Africa has exceeded 50%, and it is still improving.

In Changsha, Hunan Province, many African students came from afar to enter the Sany Engineering College under the Sany Group to study engineering machinery and manufacturing expertise.

From selling products to sharing technology, from interconnection to people-to-people bonds, Hunan construction machinery enterprises are deeply involved in the development of Africa. As Xiang Wenbo, chairman of Sany Heavy Industry, said, Hunan construction machinery companies have transformed from “gold diggers” to “good friends” after years of deep cultivation in Africa.

From 2020 to 2022, Sany’s development in Africa has not slowed down due to the epidemic. The compound annual growth rate of the business in the African market has reached 45.3%, and the brand influence has further expanded.

Sunset and sunrise, chasing dreams. In Africa, every grasping, lifting, and pumping of Hunan construction machinery and equipment is witnessing the rapid changes in the land of Africa, injecting a steady stream of strong power into jointly creating a better future for Africa.

【Reporter’s Notes】

Fiery equipment, fiery dreams

Cao Xian

In late April, the reporter and his party set off from Changsha, flew across the Indian Ocean in the dark, and arrived at the African continent. They were a little nervous and excited.

More than 20 years ago, when the seagoers of Hunan Construction Machinery knocked on the door of the African market, they probably felt the same way.

European and American brands have been deeply involved in Africa for many years, and Chinese products “cannot be sold” locally at the beginning. There are difficulties, but more opportunities. Don’t be afraid of not knowing the goods, but be afraid of comparing goods. Sure enough, customers have confidence in Chinese products after using them twice.

In South Africa, the 16-year-old “old” Zoomlion cranes are still usable, witnessing the reliable quality of “Made in China“. Walking in Kenya, on the Mombasa-Nairobi Railway that crosses the grasslands of East Africa, on the Nairobi Expressway that alleviates traffic congestion, and on the Swak Dam that carries the people’s hopes for water and electricity, Hunan Construction Machinery has left a solid and tough figure. Cultivating in a foreign country, in addition to excellent product quality, Hunan Construction Robotics has also won the respect and trust of African friends with their sincerity, caring service and professionalism, touching people’s hearts and attracting customers.

Behind the fiery equipment, there is a fiery dream. The story of the Chinese dream joining hands with the African dream and striving for the dream is particularly touching, and it also makes people look forward to more “Made in Hunan” appearing on the African stage.

【African voice】

Regati Gachagua, Vice President of Kenya:

In the past 10 years, the economic and trade cooperation and people-to-people friendship between China and Kenya have been steadily improving. China has invested heavily in infrastructure projects in Kenya. Most of Kenya’s road network has been built by Chinese companies, as are most of the large dams.

Graham Russell, CEO of GiGi Investment Group in South Africa:

When dealing with Chinese companies, I can feel that they are sincere and efficient. Product performance and quality are no less than those of European and American brands, and they can respond to customer demands in a timely and active manner, especially after-sales support and services are in place.

【Voice of going out to sea】

Xiang Wenbo, Rotating Chairman of Sany Group Co., Ltd. and Chairman of Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.:

Sany has been deeply involved in the African market for more than 20 years, and is confident to play a greater role in China-Africa cooperation in the new era. Sany is mobilizing the group’s strength to implement internationalization, digital intelligence, and electric transformation, and hopes to deepen practical cooperation with African governments and enterprises, and make Sany’s contribution to the development of Africa.

Zhan Chunxin, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Zoomlion:

If China‘s equipment manufacturing industry wants to transform its own advantages into practical cooperation with other countries on the “Belt and Road” and jointly build a community of shared future for mankind, it must further localize, respect local rules, deeply integrate with local culture, and face the future together .

Liu Feixiang, Chairman and Secretary of the Party Committee of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd.:

With the help of the “Belt and Road” initiative, China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. is making solid progress towards becoming a first-class brand with international influence, and its overseas “friend circle” is constantly expanding.

Xia Zhihong, general manager of Sunward Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.:

The joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has built a new platform for enterprises to carry out cooperation with Africa and brought new opportunities for the development of enterprises.

【Link】

Hunan Construction Machinery, African “Construction Star”

With excellent products and high-quality services, Hunan Construction Machinery has participated in the construction of major projects in more than 50 countries and regions in Africa, and its brand awareness has been continuously improved.

In 2002, Sany Group’s first export order – 2 motor graders were exported to Morocco, becoming the first batch of Chinese construction machinery enterprises to enter the African market. Adhering to the localized business strategy, Sany has established permanent branches in more than 30 African countries, registered 6 wholly-owned subsidiaries, 4 joint ventures, more than 30 high-quality agents, more than 600 local African employees, More than 90 service outlets. Use actions to help the African people. Sany personnel and equipment responded to emergencies such as Ethiopian Airlines crash rescue and Tanzania building collapse rescue at the first time. For more than 20 years, Sany Group has achieved a cumulative sales revenue of nearly 17 billion yuan in Africa and more than 18,000 sets of equipment, covering more than 50 countries and regions in Africa, ranking first among Chinese construction machinery companies exporting products to Africa.

In 2007, Zoomlion equipment entered the African market with the Algeria East-West Highway Project. At present, Zoomlion has established a relatively mature sales network system and a relatively three-dimensional localized operation pattern in the African market, ranking among the top three manufacturers of Chinese construction machinery enterprises exporting to Africa. Zoomlion has deployed five regions in Africa, established subsidiaries in Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria and other places, and established a joint venture factory in Algeria to provide a series of services such as sales, service, technology and financing. Zoomlion equipment has participated in the construction of several key projects such as the CBD project of the new administrative capital of Egypt and the N’Djamena Stadium in Chad, providing strong support for the modernization and development of African countries. Agricultural machinery is becoming the company’s new force in Africa.

In 2008, Sunward cooperated with China Civil Engineering Group Co., Ltd. to participate in engineering projects in Nigeria. Accelerating the development of the African market, Sunward Intelligent Equipment has successively participated in the construction of large-scale infrastructure such as railways and bridges in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, and the construction of large-scale mines in South Africa, Namibia, and Congo (Kinshasa) and other countries. At present, Sunward has two subsidiaries in South Africa and Nigeria, an office in Kenya, and has developed more than 30 high-quality agents. Sunward has sold more than 1,000 units (sets) of equipment in Africa. In the next three years, Sunward plans to establish subsidiaries and spare parts centers in eastern and central Africa to achieve full coverage in Africa.

In recent years, China Railway Construction Heavy Industry’s spraying trolleys, wet spraying trolleys, single-arm drills, gravel screening equipment and other construction machinery equipment have been exported to Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania and other African countries in succession.

(Arranged by Cao Xian)

Except for the signature, all the photos in this edition were taken by Yi Ang Zeng Guanlin, an all-media reporter of Huasheng Online

(First trial: Long Xiaolong Second trial: Jiang Jun Third trial: Wang Yaqi)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

