There is a possibility to introduce a tax on dogs in Serbia, and dog owners are not enthusiastic about it.

Last week, the public was disturbed by the news about dog attacks on children in Subotica. Such cases are not isolated, and in the last few years around 78,000 similar incidents were recorded, often with a fatal outcome. As a solution for the irresponsible behavior of the owner, the Kennel Club of Serbia proposes the introduction of a tax on dogs.

Dog owners in Serbia could soon add a dog tax to the list of expenses. Such a measure could finally lead owners to treat dogs and the environment more responsibly, which would reduce the number of incidentsthey point out in the Cynological Association of Serbia. The introduction of the tax was greeted with displeasure by many dog ​​owners.

That the introduction of a tax could discourage citizens from adopting a dog from a shelter or from the street, they also agree in “Zoohigijena”. “If we buy a purebred dog from registered kennels, if you sterilize it afterwards, you logically bought it to be your pet, so those people should also be exempt from possible tax, if introduced. As a company, we are of the opinion that only people who somehow make money from dogs should be taxed“, says Milan Kvrgić from PUK “Zoohygiene and Veterinary”.

The dog tax in the Netherlands is one of the oldest taxes in the country, dating back to the Middle Ages, when it was The Dutch used it as a measure to eradicate rabies. “Specifically, here in The Hague, Kaya’s owner pays. For each additional dog, the tax is higher, of course guide dogs are exempt from this. In nearby Belgium, this tax does not exist, and Luxembourg is also a tax haven in this case, dog owners pay about 10 euros per year“, explains Ivan Ilić, RTV correspondent.

The introduction of a tax on dogs in Serbia is currently only at the level of a proposal. The idea is to direct the money collected in this way to asylums and to reduce the number of strays on the streets.

