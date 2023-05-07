A teacher was arrested in Odžaci for illegal sexual acts | Info

A kindergarten teacher in Odžaci was arrested because he is suspected of the crime of illicit sexual activity.

A kindergarten teacher was arrested in Odžaci this morningas it is unofficially known.

According to the Kurir source who is familiar with the case, the teacher is charged with the crime of illicit sexual activity, because, as is suspected, he photographed the children. As it is known, the man told the children not to tell anyone what they were doing because it was “their secret”.

“He is suspected of the criminal offense of illicit sexual activity“, says the source.

