Home » A teacher was arrested in Odžaci for illegal sexual acts | Info
World

A teacher was arrested in Odžaci for illegal sexual acts | Info

by admin
A teacher was arrested in Odžaci for illegal sexual acts | Info

A kindergarten teacher in Odžaci was arrested because he is suspected of the crime of illicit sexual activity.

Source: social networks

A kindergarten teacher was arrested in Odžaci this morningas it is unofficially known.

According to the Kurir source who is familiar with the case, the teacher is charged with the crime of illicit sexual activity, because, as is suspected, he photographed the children. As it is known, the man told the children not to tell anyone what they were doing because it was “their secret”.

He is suspected of the criminal offense of illicit sexual activity“, says the source.

(WORLD/Courier)

See also  Horoscope for March 9 | Entertainment

You may also like

Harry’s solitude: a few goodbyes and straight to...

Real Madrid, Unicaja, ACB League | Sports

Ukraine: Patriot shot down Russian hypersonic missile

The love story of Dragan Jovanović and Branka...

Waterpolo Palermo conquers Civitavecchia and conquers salvation in...

sea ​​and wind weather forecast for tomorrow, Monday...

Udinese-Sampdoria | Sottil: “Beto we will try to...

Dead fish on Ada Ciganlija | Info

Fires difficult to tame in Canada, the red...

In Moscow preparations for Victory Day- Corriere TV

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy