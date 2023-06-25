Home » A team of investigators boarded the ship that launched the Titan submarine: “Communications will be analyzed”
A team of investigators boarded the ship that launched the Titan submarine: "Communications will be analyzed"

A team of investigators boarded the ship that launched the Titan submarine: “Communications will be analyzed”

A team of investigators has boarded the Polar Princethe support vessel which launched the Titanin an attempt to understand what caused the drama implosion of the submarine. In addition to materials used to make the external walls of the submarine, the investigations they will analyze not communications between the submarine and the shipwhose recordings will be subjected to scrutiny by investigators, as the president explains Transportation Safety Board of Canada, Kathy Fox. The entire crew of the Polar Prince will also be questioned. On board the Polar during the inspection of the experts were also present family members of the five victims, reports the BBC.

The vessel, moored with the flag at half-mast in the port of St’John’sin the Canadian island of Terranovahad also been used for the searches of the Titan, whose remains were find yourself last June 22nd about 487 meters from the bow of the wreck del Titanicat a depth of approx 4000 meters in the North Atlantic. At that point the five people on board were declared dead, and the US Navy identified the cause of the disaster as theexcessive pressurewhich caused the Titan to implode.

The next day, the Canada announced that it has set in motion an investigation on the safety. Beyond the complaints against Ocean Gate – the Titan company accused by many of little regard for prevention e safety after the revelations of some former employees it is not clear at the moment how they will be organized investigations. The government agencies from other countries could participate in the survey announced by Canada, but it is not yet clear at this stage who it will be from guided.

