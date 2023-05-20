A teenager from BiH shot passers-by in Vienna | Info

A 17-year-old boy from Bosnia and Herzegovina and his peer from Austria were detained after they fired an air rifle at passers-by in the Vienna municipality of Favoriten, the police announced.

In the morning, the police received a report that someone was shooting from the window of the building and that a passer-by was slightly injured, and members of the special unit of the Austrian police “Vega” came to the scene.

After locating the apartment, the special forces yesterday detained two 17-year-olds with an air rifle that was confiscated.

The Viennese police announced that the teenagers were reported on suspicion of causing bodily harm and intentionally endangering the community, but they also received a report in accordance with the provisions of the Arms Act.

The two teenagers did not want to make a statement about the charges against them and are in custody, according to the police.

(Srna)