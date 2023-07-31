A teenager stabbed a nightclub owner in Austria | Info

Last night, the Salzburg police intervened in the B&H nightclub. owner (46) where there was a conflict between him and a visitor to the club, a citizen of Serbia (41).

Namely, just before the attack, a 41-year-old man appeared in the nightclub with his son (16) and asked the owner to settle “old accounts”. However, soon there was a conflict, which escalated. According to the Serbian citizen, the 46-year-old owner attacked them with a “pole”, and then the young man attacked the owner with a knife, reports Nezavisne.

The owner of the bar suffered stab wounds in the stomach area and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

After the attack, the father and son fled the scene of the conflict. However, police patrols started a search all over Salzburg and detained a 16-year-old who was at his home address. He did not confess, so he was released to defend himself.

As the media reports, the owner of the night club is out of danger. A 41-year-old citizen of Serbia, who was also injured in the skirmish, was treated at LKH Salzburg. During the argument in the bar, a 27-year-old bouncer was also injured, who some say was the first to attack the Serbian citizen with a pole.

