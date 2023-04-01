Home World A Tennessee judge has suspended the first law against drag shows in the United States
World

A Tennessee judge has suspended the first law against drag shows in the United States

A Tennessee judge has suspended the first law against drag shows in the United States

Tennessee law bans all “adult cabaret” performances featuring “topless dancers, go-go dancers, strippers, or male or female impersonators” in public spaces or where they are likely to be viewed by anyone under the age of 18. While it doesn’t openly talk about drag queens — artists and performers who dance, sing and do impersonations wearing often deliberately exuberant clothes and makeup to exaggerate the femininity or masculinity of their character — the lawmakers who have worked on it have said repeatedly that the main purpose of the measure is to limit “sexually suggestive drag shows,” which they deem inappropriate for children. For some time now, the Republicans have been moving even further to the right, especially on issues such as the rights of ethnic minorities and the LGBTQ+ community.

