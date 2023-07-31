A terrible fire near Ljig engulfed a 150-year-old mechana Info

A big fire broke out last night in the Moravci neighborhood near Ljig, when a tavern caught fire.

The fire broke out next to the Ibarska highway at the entrance to Ljig. As can be seen in the photo from the scene, the fire spread to the entire building, which was completely burned, as well as most of the roof.

According to the first information, there were no injuries. News about the fire was published by Instagram page 192.rs with a photo of the fire. They wrote in the post: “Fire in Moravci near Ljig, next to the Ibarska highway, an old tavern is on fire. According to initial information, no one was injured.”

Below the post, there were numerous comments, and one of them said that the burning building is more than 150 years old.

“Unfortunately, tonight the fire engulfed the building of the former mechanics in Moravci. For more than a century and a half of its existence, it witnessed some of the most important events in this region. In 1896, hajduk Milan Brkić broke into this tavern with his gang when he killed the village teacher and wounded the other visitors. The walls of the tavern were painted. “Unfortunately, this cultural treasure has burned down tonight”, is one of the comments below the photo of the building on fire on the Instagram social network.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and the police have conducted an investigation.

