A tourist attacked a skipper on the beach because of a woman | Info

A fight broke out on a beach in northern Sardinia between a swimmer and a skipper.

Source: @stevieansioso / twitter

A tourist on the beach in northern Sardinia in a moment of anger attacked the skipper on the beach, because, as he claims, he pushed his wife. The fight was filmed by the swimmers, and what caught everyone’s eye was the man’s first blow to the skipper, which led to him being called a ninja.

The ninja attacker is an unnamed local who defended his wife with a spectacular blow, and then punched the unfortunate skipper a few more times.

The circus on the beach was caused by the fact that the motor boat sailed into the shallows of the idyllic beach at high speed. to pick up a group of wealthy tourists and take them to their mega yacht. Angry locals expressed their displeasure as the boat approached the shore, and in a fit of rage the skipper pushed the bikini-clad woman.

At that moment, the husband of the pushed woman ran across the sand and kicked the skipper in the chest, and then continued to punch him. As he beat him, he was heard shouting: “You pushed my wife.”

The fight continued in the sea until the woman who had been attacked earlier intervened and separated the men. The rich tourists got on the boat and sailed towards the yacht to the jeers and jeers of the locals.

Unfortunately, I noticed a particular rudeness from the tourists who come. The English, Germans and French come to our sea too often and do not follow the rules“, resort manager Francesco Vitielo told local media.

