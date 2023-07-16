Home » A tourist defecated on the street of Dubrovnik | Info
by admin
The video from Dubrovnik horrified all those who watched it.

Source: Youtube/Dubrovčki dnevnik/Screenshot

That’s how it was last night in Lapad Bay Dubrovnikaround 11 p.m., in the company of friends or acquaintances, the tourist took off his pants and defecated in the middle of the city center. Although there are regulations in the city that punish this kind of behavior, and it is generally inappropriate to defecate in public places, this tourist “didn’t care.”

Source: Dubrovnik diary/youtube

(MONDO/Net.hr)

