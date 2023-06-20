Home » A tourist submarine in the United States disappeared while visiting the wreck of the “Titanic”, carrying 5 people, and the tour fee started at 250,000 US dollars – Teller Report
World

A tourist submarine in the United States disappeared while visiting the wreck of the “Titanic”, carrying 5 people, and the tour fee started at 250,000 US dollars – Teller Report

by admin

A sightseeing submarine in the United States disappeared while visiting the wreck of the “Titanic”, carrying 5 people, and the tour fee started at 250,000 US dollars At the time of the incident, I was visiting the wreck of the “Titanic” underwater. The coast guard: it may sink to a depth of 4,000 meters… A “Titanic” wreck sightseeing submarine missing! The submarine carried 5 people, and the billionaire was among them. He lost contact for more than 24 hours.US media: Submarine may be entangled in wreckage, Coast Guard says rescue “is a challenge” Daily Economic NewsView full coverage on Google News

See also  Huang Xuan attended the premiere of "Wuhai", quarreling and discussing the scene for six hours to watch the crying director_movie

You may also like

BiH Luxembourg live broadcast livestream | Sport

Brembo moves its registered office to the Netherlands

A tourist submarine in the United States disappeared...

Anti-mafia commission, hearing of the regional manager on...

arrivano NFS Unbound, The Bookwalker, Bramble, F.I.S.T. e...

World Refugee Day: Uganda, a unique hospitality despite...

Taylor Swift will perform in Madrid in May...

Uganda Begins Burying School Attack Victims – Voice...

Aleksandra Nikolić painting from Bujanovac | Entertainment

Himalayan glaciers are melting at a high rate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy