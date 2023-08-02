A tourist used a gas bottle to heat his lunch at the airport in Podgorica Info

At the airport in Podgorica, a tourist heated his lunch on a gas bottle.

Izvor: Youtube/ TravelWorld196 /Screenshot

Passengers saw an incredible scene in front of the Podgorica airport building that attracted a lot of attention. One tourist decided to prepare a cooked lunch for himself. He used a mini gas bottle for that.

A photo of the scene was published on the “Podgorički vremeplov” Instagram page. A humorous description has also been posted with it. “We all know how prices have risen significantly, especially when it comes to restaurants, so these resourceful foreign tourists found a way to get by cheaper, cooking lunch at the Podgorica airport,” it said.

Numerous users of the social network commented on the scene. “When he’s a foreigner, he’s a “resourceful tourist” and he’s nice. And when he’s from Serbia, he’s a “tomato tourist” and a peasant”, “I don’t think high prices are the only reason. These people travel the world with a backpack and a tent and enjoy at every step and glance and in the little things. People love freedom and know exactly what they are doing and where they are going. Hoteliers and capitalists and restaurateurs do not like them and they don’t care”, are just some of the comments.

There is no information about what dish the tourist prepared for lunch, but we believe that he enjoyed it.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:08 Airport in Cyprus Source: Private archive

Source: Private archive

