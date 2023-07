A near tragedy, last June 30, on a Ryanair flight from Zara, Croatia, to London Gatwick airport. An English passenger gets up as the aircraft is about to take off shouting: «Open the door! Open the door!». Then he heads towards the door of the plane in an evident state of agitation. However, two passengers manage to block it. The images, taken by other passengers, went around the web. (LaPresse)

July 5, 2023 – Updated July 5, 2023 , 9:11 pm

