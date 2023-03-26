First information regarding the tragedy that took place in the early afternoon of today in breaking latest news, in Strada Palazzo where a 4-year-old boy died. The child was run over and crushed by the tractor which, according to what was reported by the rescuers, was driven by his father. The tragedy occurred in a countryside area, in the hills north of the city. As reported by Ansa, the tractor can be seen in the land adjacent to the house, with a bicycle on the ground. The child, apparently, was on board the bike when he was allegedly overwhelmed by the vehicle and got stuck. The body of the little one, covered by a white cloth, is found a few meters away, in front of a shed.

It is probable that the father, after the accident, picked him up and moved him in a desperate attempt to rescue him. On site the local police, the state police, the carabinieri and the scientific police who are conducting the surveys, in addition to the coroner and the magistrate on duty. The rescuers, who arrived a few minutes after the tragedy, were unable to do anything as the child was already dead.

The president of the Abruzzo Region Marco Marsilio expressed condolences for the drama that took place in breaking latest news:

“The accident that took place in the breaking latest news countryside, which cost the life of a 4-year-old boy, grieves the entire Abruzzo community. On behalf of the entire regional council, I offer my condolences to the family and express my personal closeness”







