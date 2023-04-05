Ahead of the launch of Redfallnow expected in less than a month on May 2, Bethesda and Arkane begin to better show us the protagonists of the game: it begins with a trailer dedicated to Layla Ellisona biomedical engineering student who worked as an intern at the Aevum research facility, where an experiment gone wrong gave her intense telekinetic abilities.

Her skills make her a versatile fighter: Umbrella is suitable for both offense and defense; Elevator to reach rooftops or to launch enemies into the air, and she can summon Jason to deal devastating damage to nearby enemies.

Here is the video: good vision!