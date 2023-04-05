Home World a trailer dedicated to Layla Ellison
World

a trailer dedicated to Layla Ellison

by admin
a trailer dedicated to Layla Ellison

Ahead of the launch of Redfallnow expected in less than a month on May 2, Bethesda and Arkane begin to better show us the protagonists of the game: it begins with a trailer dedicated to Layla Ellisona biomedical engineering student who worked as an intern at the Aevum research facility, where an experiment gone wrong gave her intense telekinetic abilities.

Her skills make her a versatile fighter: Umbrella is suitable for both offense and defense; Elevator to reach rooftops or to launch enemies into the air, and she can summon Jason to deal devastating damage to nearby enemies.

Here is the video: good vision!

MX Video – Redfall

See also  Malaysia conditionally approves the registration of Sinopharm's new crown vaccine

You may also like

Lukaku targeted by Juve fans, Locatelli: “Racism is...

A historic UN ruling that paves the way...

Putin’s speech to 17 new ambassadors to Russia

Syria, Israeli attacks against Iranian positions intensify. Tehran:...

Primavera Labels will celebrate its ten years of...

Barcelona Real Madrid 0 4 King’s Cup |...

Earthquake in Banja Luka | Info

Viale Regione Siciliana, in the underpass of Borgo...

the viability changes but the Ztl will remain...

Udinese – Three days at Monza / The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy