Bethesda today released a new trailer dedicated to one of the protagonists of Redfall. this time the spotlight is on Jacob Boyer, a former sharpshooter turned mercenary; an encounter with a vampire god has gifted him with a mysterious vampire eye, a ghostly crow that never leaves his side, and a ghostly sniper rifle.

Find below the movie completely in Italian, while we remind you that Redfall is expected for the 2 maggio.

MX Video – Redfall

