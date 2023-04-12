8
Bethesda today released a new trailer dedicated to one of the protagonists of Redfall. this time the spotlight is on Jacob Boyer, a former sharpshooter turned mercenary; an encounter with a vampire god has gifted him with a mysterious vampire eye, a ghostly crow that never leaves his side, and a ghostly sniper rifle.
Find below the movie completely in Italian, while we remind you that Redfall is expected for the 2 maggio.
MX Video – Redfall
