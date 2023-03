Bethesda today released a new trailer dedicated to the vampiric shooter Redfall, in which we are introduced to the story of the game, from the beginning of the vampiric plague to the role we will play in the game to free the town of Redfall from this invasion. Obviously there is no shortage of gameplay clips.

We leave you with the movie, reminding you that Redfall is expected exclusively Xbox and Game Pass the 2 maggio. Good vision!