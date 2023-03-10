Nacon today released a new trailer for the action-stealth game The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which will see us follow the adventures of the unfortunate hobbit from The Lord of the Rings. The video illustrates the history of the game, without however revealing the release date which thus remains fixed at a generic 2023.

We leave you with the official information about the game and the new trailer.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is an official adaptation based on the literary works of JRR Tolkien.

He has nothing left to lose… How far will he go to recover his Treasure?

Set parallel to the events described in The Fellowship of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is an action-adventure game and an epic interactive experience. Play as the enigmatic Gollum on his perilous journey, discovering how he surpassed Middle-earth’s mightiest characters.

The untold story

He has survived dangers most would not dare to mention, driven by the sole desire to once again hold in his hands what was stolen from him. While the desperate search for him is a central part of the story created by JRR Tolkien, it has never been told in detail. For the first time, follow the untold story of Gollum – an experience incredibly faithful to the books. From his escape from Mordor, where he escaped the Mouth of Sauron and the spider-demon Shelob, to the prisons of the Elven-king Thranduil, father of Legolas, Gollum has had many adventures and encounters in his extraordinary journey.

Action and stealth

After being corrupted by the Ring for hundreds of years, Gollum has developed exceptional agility and a keen wit. He uses his unique abilities to explore and infiltrate legendary locations and at dizzying heights. Find a way to outrun the Orcs by scaling the Dark Tower of Barad-dur and outwit the Elves in the mysterious Mirkwood.

While Gollum isn’t a fighter, he’s more than capable of strangling an unwary foe when the opportunity presents itself… or finding a more creative and less risky way out of trouble.

One character, two personalities

Gollum is one of the most fascinating characters in the Lord of the Rings universe. In 500 years he has experienced events that would destroy the toughest of beings. But Gollum doesn’t break, he bends, he fits…

Tortured by his split personality, he can be fierce and evil like Gollum, but also friendly and cautious like Smeagol. It’s up to you to decide which of his personalities will triumph in the difficult moral choices that will determine the future of your precarious alliances.