a trailer illustrates the game’s modes and features

EA released a new trailer today EA SPORTS WRCthe new rally racer from Codemasters born from the experience gained on the DiRT series, in which the game’s modes and characteristics are explored in depth.

Among these we find:

Builder: Players can follow in the footsteps of rally legend Colin McRae by designing and developing their own modern rally car. From choosing the chassis and body to customizing the interior and exterior, players have complete control over creating the vehicle of their dreams. Each part has its own characteristics and peculiarities, all the details can be modified, from bumpers, spoilers, rims, up to the smallest details such as body pins, lights and air intakes, allowing players to create a one-of-a-kind machine, ready to tackle Careers, Time Trials, Clubs and more.

Moments: in the new game fans will be able to relive the most iconic moments from the 50-year history of the FIA ​​World Rally Championship. From dominant performances to memorable comebacks, players will be able to relive historical and recent events firsthand and earn medals based on their performances. New Moments will be added regularly to EA SPORTS WRC, challenging players to complete scenarios and events inspired by the real world of rallying.

Career: Allowing the player to create their own team, Career offers intense multi-season progression and the opportunity to manage a team of technicians and make key decisions in the quest for glory. Players can work their way up from Junior WRC or move straight up to the top level of competition and lead their team to victory against the best drivers, cars and rally teams in the world in this fantastic WRC experience.

The trailer also explains the Regularity Rallyan alternative form of competition present in several game modes, Rally Schoolthe ideal place to start your journey in EA SPORTS WRC and learn all the fundamental skills needed to drive a rally car, and the Championshipthe traditional single-player WRC experience that replicates the real season, plus Multiplayer, Club and more.

We leave you with the video; good vision.

