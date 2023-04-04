Listen to the audio version of the article

A train derailment in the western Netherlands is one dead and around 30 injured. Local emergency services say the overnight crash occurred after the train carrying about 50 people struck construction equipment near the village of Voorschoten. Previous reports had stated that the crash was caused by a collision with a freight train. Rescuers and doctors are working on the spot, helping the wounded. The accident occurred around 3.25am local time.

A general view shows rescue operations underway following the derailment of a passenger train after it hit construction equipment on the track, in Voorschoten, Netherlands April 4, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media. Kyrlian De Bot/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.

“One person died and at least 30 were injured. Eleven people were accommodated in the homes of local residents, while the seriously injured were taken to hospital,” Hollands Midden emergency services said, noting that 19 were seriously injured.