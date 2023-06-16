A-Trak, Catz n Dogz and more will be passing through Barcelona this summer

W Barcelona opens its doors on June 18 (until September 3) to a new edition of Wet® Deck Summer Series , the house and electronic music sessions that will be held on Sundays this summer. There will be four different themed shows: Renaissance, Smart Cowboys, 90”s Culture & Silver Lining , as well as the best acrobatic shows that can be enjoyed in the different sessions. They will take place in one of the most emblematic terraces of the city, with views of the Mediterranean.

Some of the most acclaimed DJs on the national and international scene will perform on its stage, such as A-Trak, Major League, Catz n Dogz, Darius Syrossian, Roger Sanchez y LP Giobbi, among others. In addition, for those who want to live their experience from a privileged position, VIP tables can be reserved on the same stage where the DJ will be located, as well as other tables with sofas and cabanas around the WET Deck pool. In each of the VIP cabins, several food corners will be available for all attendees where they can enjoy different gastronomic proposals such as: a showcooking of homemade pizzas cooked in a gas oven, the smashburger of the moment by Machaka, the most fitness and ecological ice creams from Beam Gelatto and, finally, the perfect complement to accompany any meal, some delicious homemade chips.