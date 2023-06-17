Home » A tree fell in Vrbas on Obilićevo | Info
World

A tree fell in Vrbas on Obilićevo | Info

by admin
A tree fell in Vrbas on Obilićevo | Info

A large tree from the row of trees in the park on the banks of the Vrbas River behind the hall “Obilićevo” fell directly into the river today.

Source: MONDO

Eyewitnesses who were on the spot say that the tree just fell out and fell directly into the river.

“Probably the rising water undermined the bank and the root of the tree,” witnesses told Mondo.

Near the tree there are several benches, a basketball court and a wooden jetty built a few years ago.

(WORLD)

See also  U.S. media: Saudi crown prince snubs Biden's crude oil production increase negotiations to no avail

You may also like

Brienz, the village in Switzerland “graced” by the...

Lower back pain hernia sciatica | Magazine

Slovenia BiH recognition of diplomas | Info

Mihajlo Pavić on dismissal from Pink | Fun

Berlusconi’s tenure at AC Milan: 990 million euros...

Gps under the car of former Ars president...

“I’m still alive”. And getting ready for August’s...

Daily horoscope for June 17, 2023 | Magazine...

Moscow: some peace proposals ‘might work’ – Europe

direct line Marina Berlusconi-Tajani, Marta Fascina without a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy