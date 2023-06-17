A tree fell in Vrbas on Obilićevo | Info

A large tree from the row of trees in the park on the banks of the Vrbas River behind the hall “Obilićevo” fell directly into the river today.

Source: MONDO

Eyewitnesses who were on the spot say that the tree just fell out and fell directly into the river.

“Probably the rising water undermined the bank and the root of the tree,” witnesses told Mondo.



See description A large tree fell in Vrbas near Kastel fortress in Banja Luka (PHOTO) Hide description Source: MONDONo. picture: 6

1 / 6 Source: MONDONo. picture: 6

2 / 6 Source: MONDONo. picture: 6

3 / 6 AD Source: MONDONo. picture: 6

4 / 6 Source: MONDONo. picture: 6

5 / 6 Source: MONDONo. picture: 6

6 / 6 AD

Near the tree there are several benches, a basketball court and a wooden jetty built a few years ago.

(WORLD)