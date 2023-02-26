A tree on the city beach in Užice fell on a woman and three children!

Source: Courier

A large tree fell on a woman and three children in Užice on the city beach next to the Đetinja river. Fortunately, they escaped serious injuries.

The tree fell from its roots onto the path due to high humidity, and the crown caught a woman and three children when it fell. The incident happened around noon today on the promenade of the city beach managed by the local Public Enterprise “Veliki Park”.

“I heard the crackling and screaming of children. The tree fell on a woman and three children. Fortunately, I saw that everyone reached the ambulance on their feet“, says the woman on whom the tree fell.

The police and the ambulance quickly arrived on the scene. The children were referred to the pediatrics department of the Health Center, and from there they were transported to the hospital for further diagnostics.

