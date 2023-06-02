Home » A truck ran over a car Info
The camera on an American police officer captured an incredible moment during the investigation after a car accident.

During the investigation of a traffic accident in the American state of Georgia, the camera on the chest of a police officer recorded an incredible video, writes the British “San”. A gray car at full speed ran into a tow truck that had its ramp down and ran over it.

The car flew up and turned in the air. Fortunately, the driver survived the accident, and the female passenger suffered serious injuries.

