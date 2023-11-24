A ‘Trump moment’ in the Netherlands shows Europe still has a populist problem

The surprising results of the national elections in the Netherlands have left many in Europe uncertain about what will happen next. The far-right populist Geert Wilders and his Freedom Party (PVV) are attempting to form a government after their unexpected victory in the national elections on Wednesday. Wilders and the PVV won the largest number of seats, but it is unclear whether they have enough support to form a coalition government.

The rise of European populism is not a new phenomenon, with Italy and Slovakia also experiencing significant shifts in their political landscapes. The European Union usually contains these types of leaders well, using financial incentives or policies aimed at the domestic public to soften their impact. However, having them in the EU can also cause problems, as decisions are made by unanimity, allowing countries to impact the rest of the bloc on domestic issues and potentially colluding to increase their influence at the Brussels level.

Eurosceptics typically do not want to leave the EU but rather desire to run it, as seen by Wilders’ threats to leave the European Union and recent congratulations from other Eurosceptic leaders such as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and French far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

Wilders’ success in the Dutch elections also raises concerns about the impact on the rest of European politics, particularly around populist victories dragging others to the right, as seen in France and the United Kingdom. There are also concerns about what Wilders success means for potential coalition negotiations in the Netherlands, as well as the possibility of him being left out of the government or deciding to martyr himself rather than betraying his principles.

The events in the Netherlands have shocked many Europeans, leaving them in new and uncertain territory. The repercussions of this unexpected victory are yet to be fully realized, and many will be watching closely to see what impact this has on the future of Dutch and European politics.