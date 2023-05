Russian fighters fire incendiary weapons – white phosphorus or thermite, which burns at even hotter temperatures – at Bakhmut and they cover the small part of the city still under the control of Ukrainian soldiers with white-hot shards after ten months of Stalingrad-style fighting.

The pieces stick to what they find, roofs, rubble, cars or people, and consume it for at least twenty minutes with a fire that burns at more than a thousand degrees and cannot be put out with water.