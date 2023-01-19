The deputy minister Eat Yehven, who died yesterday in the plane crash in Kiev, was the smile and determination of Ukraine that fights and resists. And it was a sensitive target: at the age of just 42, he was a bigwig in the emerging hierarchy in Kiev. He loved Italy, where he had been deputy ambassador. “You live in a wonderful country”, he had greeted us in Kiev a few weeks before the invasion began, happy to converse in Italian and “sorry for the mistakes, I don’t speak it so often anymore, unfortunately”.

