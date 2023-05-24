«A Ukrainian maritime drone against our ship»- TV Courier

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, three Kiev maritime drones would have attempted to attack the ship Ivan Khurs, of the Black Sea Fleet, which patrols the waters where two gas pipelines run, in the zone of exclusive economic interest of Turkey. No comments from Kiev

Russia’s Defense Ministry claims it has thwarted an attack by three Ukrainian sea drones on a Black Sea Fleet vessel.

On the morning of May 24, Ukrainian forces attempted to attack a Russian military ship carrying out security surveillance activities on two Russian gas pipelines to Turkey, according to a statement from Moscow. Russian defenses would destroy the drones.

According to the ministry, quoted by the Russian agency RIA Novosti, the attempted attack took place about 140 kilometers north-east of the Bosphorus when the three drones were launched against the ship Ivan Khurs, which patrols the waters where the Turks Stream gas pipelines run and Blue Stream, in Turkey’s Exclusive Economic Interest Zone.

There are no confirmations or denials from Kiev.

