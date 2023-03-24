Home World A US contractor was killed by a drone in Syria: the US blamed the attack on Iran and responded by attacking an Iranian base
World

A US contractor was killed by a drone in Syria: the US blamed the attack on Iran and responded by attacking an Iranian base

by admin
A US contractor was killed by a drone in Syria: the US blamed the attack on Iran and responded by attacking an Iranian base

Thursday a contractor American, a professional soldier working for pay in war zones, was killed by a drone strike in an attack on a coalition base fighting ISIS in northeastern Syria. The base is located in Hasakah and six other people were also injured in the attack (five US servicemen and one other contractor). The US Department of Defense said it believed the attack was carried out by Iran, which supports Bashar al Assad’s regime in the Syrian civil war.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said an aerial bombardment was carried out in response to a facility used by groups affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards, Iran’s most powerful military force. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, eight Iranian militiamen were killed in the bombing.

See also  Taliban fired shots to disperse the crowd near the airport, increase troops to prevent explosions | Taliban armed | Kabul | Taliban

You may also like

Ukraine, alarm for Zaporizhzhia: there is a risk...

Media touts ADL report that equates anti-Zionism with...

Las Ninyas del Corro claim old school rap...

Trump returns to the attack: “death and destruction”...

Dante Exum dunk against Olympiakos father played with...

Florida teacher fired for showing Michelangelo’s David to...

The UN Security Council holds a public meeting...

New tram lines in Palermo, only one offer...

Russia, who is Elvira Vikhareva: Putin’s opponent poisoned...

Pixi about Strahinja Eraković | Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy