A US federal court has banned several members of the Biden administration from communicating with social media companies, due to alleged past pressure to eliminate fake news

A Louisiana federal judge Tuesday issued an injunction preliminary that prohibits various members of the administration of US President Joe Biden and various government agencies from communicating with companies that administer social media to discourage the publication of certain content by users or to request the removal of content already published.

Among the officials affected by the ban are Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Vivek Murthy, who is Surgeon general of the United States, or the top federal official to deal with public health issues, Karine Jean-Pierre, spokeswoman for the White House, and all employees of the Justice Department and the FBI.

Judge Terry Doughty made the decision following a lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of Louisiana and Missouri (both Republicans, as opposed to Biden who is a Democrat), who in recent years had accused members of the government of putting too much pressure on the social media managers to remove considered content fake news, especially regarding vaccinations against the coronavirus. According to the judge, the government’s intervention would have violated the first amendment to the US Constitution, which guarantees, among other things, freedom of expression. The US government has announced that it is examining the sentence and evaluating a possible appeal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

