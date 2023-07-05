Home » A US federal court has banned several members of the Biden administration from communicating with social media companies, due to alleged past pressure to eliminate fake news
World

A US federal court has banned several members of the Biden administration from communicating with social media companies, due to alleged past pressure to eliminate fake news

by admin
A US federal court has banned several members of the Biden administration from communicating with social media companies, due to alleged past pressure to eliminate fake news

A Louisiana federal judge Tuesday issued an injunction preliminary that prohibits various members of the administration of US President Joe Biden and various government agencies from communicating with companies that administer social media to discourage the publication of certain content by users or to request the removal of content already published.

Among the officials affected by the ban are Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Vivek Murthy, who is Surgeon general of the United States, or the top federal official to deal with public health issues, Karine Jean-Pierre, spokeswoman for the White House, and all employees of the Justice Department and the FBI.

Judge Terry Doughty made the decision following a lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of Louisiana and Missouri (both Republicans, as opposed to Biden who is a Democrat), who in recent years had accused members of the government of putting too much pressure on the social media managers to remove considered content fake news, especially regarding vaccinations against the coronavirus. According to the judge, the government’s intervention would have violated the first amendment to the US Constitution, which guarantees, among other things, freedom of expression. The US government has announced that it is examining the sentence and evaluating a possible appeal.

See also  Muscle, Chicharrón and more artists at All Ferror Parties

You may also like

Intensifying Conflict in Sudan’s Capital Area Leaves 20...

Udinese transfer market – Atalanta-Turin challenge for Becao...

Udinese | LIVE: the calendar 23/24 / The...

Why am I afraid to take a taxi...

Why are you smiling ? ~ Cellulose

20 Civilians Killed in Conflict between Sudanese Armed...

Bad experiences of seasonal workers in Croatia |...

Brazilian Senate Approves Hearing with Venezuelan Opposition Leader...

A man breaks a car window in Karaburma...

meets an 8-year-old girl in the Kremlin, hugs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy