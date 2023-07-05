Home » A video shows the attempted seizure by Iran of two American tankers in front of Oman – Corriere TV
A video shows the attempted seizure by Iran of two American tankers in front of Oman – Corriere TV

A video shows the attempted seizure by Iran of two American tankers in front of Oman – Corriere TV

The Iranian navy, reads the note from the US Central Command, first tried to seize the TRF Moss flying the Marshall Islands flag and three hours later the Richmond Voyager flying the Bahamas flag in “international waters”. In both cases, the Pentagon says, the American destroyer USS McFaul intervened preventing the operation.

July 5, 2023

