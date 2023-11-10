a vision into the future of connection

Ericsson, the global telecommunications giant, yesterday presented its eagerly awaited R&D Innovation Day 2023, an event that aims to showcase the combination of Research and Development and cutting-edge innovation.

This year, the preview featured Alessandro PaneResearch & Development Director of Ericsson Italia, and of Edoardo Mongiardini, Technical and scientific manager of the Ericsson Innovation Days, which presented the most recent frontiers of technology applied in the company’s key projects.

The History of Ericsson in Italy

With 105 years of experience in Italy, Ericsson has positioned the country as a hub of research expertise and capabilities.

Since 1978, the company has established three main centers: Genoa, the heart of hardware and software development for fourth, fifth and sixth generation networks; Pisa, basic research center focused on optical and photonic transmission; Pagani (SA), which hosts a software and system development center for legal network interception. Now, with over 600 researchers, Ericsson Italia generates around fifty patents per year, underlining its leading role in the global technology scene.

Focus on Research

Currently, research focuses on software, especially in optical transmission solutions in the network core. Research areas include transportation network management, integrated photonics, cloud authentication software, and more. Ericsson Italia serves as a global center of excellence, helping to develop key technologies for the entire company.

Key projects

1. Smart Cardio Ambulance

One of the projects presented is the “Smart Cardio Ambulance”, a solution that allows the high-quality transmission of ECG traces of patients rescued by ambulance to a remote doctor. This system uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to compare traces with an existing database, providing real-time diagnosed indications to support the hospital doctor.

2. Green Software

The “Green Software” project focuses on new ways of programming that significantly reduce energy consumption. Code changes can directly affect the resource consumption and, consequently, the power consumption of the hardware. This is particularly relevant considering that the second highest energy cost in Italy is that of a telecommunications operator.

3. Network Protection/Security

In response to growing cyber threats, Ericsson is developing an “immune system” to protect telco networks. Using AI, this system can spot anomalous behavior on critical network nodes, isolating and analyzing suspicious traffic flows without compromising critical operations.

4. Installation and Maintenance of Telco Networks

Innovation in the field of installation and maintenance of telco networks occurs through remote applications that allow interventions on the network without physical presence on the site. Supported by knowledge bases and remote experts, these applications reduce response times and improve overall efficiency.

The Future of Connection

The main theme of Innovation Day is “Where Research and Development meets Innovation,” highlighting how research is fundamental to fueling innovation. In a world evolving towards 6G, with a growing focus on sustainability, security and serviceability, Ericsson Italia positions itself at the forefront, offering solutions that will shape the future of telecommunications.

Conclusions

Ericsson R&D Innovation Day 2023 intends to highlight Italy’s crucial role in Ericsson’s global strategy and demonstrate how research and innovation are fundamental pillars for the future of telecommunications. An ongoing commitment to network sustainability, security and efficiency reflects Ericsson’s approach to shaping the global telecommunications landscape.

For further information and to follow the development of the latest projects, you can register and participate in the event streaming on 14 and 15 November Who.

