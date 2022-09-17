Listen to the audio version of the article

Railwaymen on a war footing, with the risk of paralyzing almost a third of freight transport and costing the economy billions. Thousands of nurses picketing health centers in Minnesota, the largest three-day strike in the industry. Again, recently: agitated teachers from Seattle to Ohio and auto workers protesting in the Midwest.

The signs of a warm autumn are in the air in the United States, with inflation eroding living standards and crises in personnel and in working and security conditions that have remained difficult in the aftermath of a pandemic that has exacerbated inequalities. A reality that has pushed the American trade union towards a new protagonism from one coast to the other of the country. Since January, requests to the federal authorities of the NLRB to hold and certify elections for Union’s entry into the company have increased by 58%. Gallup polls show 71% approval for the union, a record since 1965.

Of course, the historical decline remains, with a penetration of 6.1% in the private sector which rises to 10.3% by adding public employees, a percentage that has halved in 40 years. National members also dropped last year, from 241,000 to 14 million.

But unprecedented successes emerged: in 2021 Cornell calculated at least 225 large and small unrest, culminating in the October Striketober. And 2022 does not appear to be outdone: even employees of less traditional and more adverse companies have continued to “trade union”. From Starbucks coffee shops (over 200 in two years), which has now announced new benefits for non-Union employees in the counter-offensive. Until the first success in an Amazon warehouse (in New York) and in an Apple store (in Maryland).

Health

The new agitations highlight the newfound vitality. In Minnesota 15,000 nurses went on strike since yesterday and for three days against large local health groups. The demands: better wages, more hires, a say in work shifts criticized as exhausting. Health Unions are fresh from successful protests in Pennsylvania, with new deals with 13 nursing homes.