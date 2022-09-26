Reminder from FTChinese.com: If you are interested in more FTChinese.com content, please search for “FTChinese.com” in the Apple App Store or Google App Market to download the official app of FTChinese.com.

The hotspot of public opinion that caused a sensation in the world last week was: Putin issued a partial mobilization order due to the defeat in the Ukrainian war, recruiting 300,000 troops for the Ukrainian war; at the same time in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporozhye and Kherson in eastern Ukraine The “referendum” for the merger with the Russian Federation was implemented in the four areas under the Russian military control, and the four areas were eventually annexed as Ukrainian territory.

In the context of the “referendum”, Putin’s behavior means that Russia has taken the initiative to qualitatively escalate the nature of the war in Ukraine, including the use of nuclear weapons. And this is exactly what Putin aims to do, that is, to intimidate and annex Ukrainian territory with war and even nuclear war. But can Putin get his wish?

annexation of Ukrainian territory in ‘referendum’

The essence of Putin’s above-mentioned behavior is: using the “referendum” as a means to merge the territory of the four eastern Ukraine controlled by the Russian army into the Russian territory, which in turn makes Ukraine’s recovery of the original territory of the above four places, and the behavior of the United States and NATO’s assistance to Ukraine become a problem. Invading Russian territory is actually a way of changing the nature of the war to deter Ukraine from taking back the occupied territories and assisting Ukraine by the United States and NATO countries, ultimately achieving the goal of annexing Ukraine’s territory. But this is only Putin’s unilateral plan and position. Given that the legal legitimacy of Putin’s “referendum” has been generally opposed by the Ukrainian government and the international community including the United Nations, and the Russian military’s negative will to fight and limited combat capability, Whether Putin can get his wish will be a serious question.

First, the legitimacy of Putin’s “referendum” itself has been questioned by the international community. From the perspective of the ethnic composition of the above-mentioned four places, the Russians are not the majority, but the Ukrainians are more than half, and the Ukrainians are the real main ethnic group in the locality. According to the data released by the Global Times last week, among the above four places, Donetsk has about 4.2 million residents, with Ukrainians accounting for about 50% and Russians accounting for about 45%; Luhansk has about 2.1 million residents, Ukraine Ethnic people account for about 58%, and Russians account for about 39%; Zaporozhye has more than 1.6 million residents, Ukrainians account for about 71%, and Russians account for about 25%; Kherson has more than 1 million residents, and Ukrainians account for about 82%. %, and the Russians account for about 14%. With such a proportion of ethnic groups, it is undoubtedly unacceptable to the international community for the Russian occupying forces to hold a “referendum” for the Russians, as a local minority, to incorporate the region into Russia just because of the de facto occupation by force. of.

In addition to the above-mentioned moral and legal factors, from the perspective of strength, Russia does not take any advantage in conventional warfare, even high-intensity conventional warfare, which has been confirmed by the 7-month Russian-Ukrainian war. The fundamental reason here is that currently Russia does not have enough economic power to expand and win this war.

Under the reality of being completely blocked by Europe and the United States, Russia’s economic strength has seriously restricted the modern military strength with electronic technology as one of the core elements. In modern warfare, high-tech electronic technology determines the military’s battlefield reconnaissance and firepower launch capabilities , is the key to defeating the enemy. However, according to experts, Russia has lagged behind the world‘s military powers by 20 years in this field. This is one of the important reasons why Russia has repeatedly suffered setbacks on the battlefield since the Russian-Ukrainian war, because the Ukrainian army has always been provided by NATO for battlefield electronic technology reconnaissance. Russia has nothing to do.

Even in the supply of general war materials, Russia’s supply capacity is also questionable. As early as the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war, international media have reported that the Russian army purchased canned beef, compressed biscuits, bandages, artillery shells, blankets and other war materials from foreign countries. Not long ago, it was also reported that Russia purchased short-range rockets and artillery shells from North Korea. All of this is a testament to Russia’s basic capabilities in warfare.

As for nuclear war, Russia may not dare. Medvedev said last week: Russia will not rule out the use of nuclear weapons if it is attacked again after four parts of eastern Ukraine are annexed to Russia. But the problem is that Russia has no legal basis for annexing four territories in eastern Ukraine, and there is no state recognition, which means that the legal basis for Russia’s use of nuclear weapons by citing domestic law is also not recognized. In this way, Russia’s behavior is a crime; second, For the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine, a non-nuclear and invaded country, Russia has to bear the international responsibilities that nuclear-armed countries need to bear, and the world does not have nuclear weapons in Russia.

In addition, what is more important is that once Russia uses tactical nuclear weapons, all the rules of the game will change, and European and American countries, China, India and even Central Asian countries will definitely react unfavorably to Russia. By then, Russia will be isolated from the world and suffer the same blow. It is precisely because of this that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov said on September 23: Moscow has not threatened to use nuclear weapons, and any confrontation with NATO and the United States is not in the interests of the Kremlin. This is not only a diplomatic strategy, but also a reflection of objective reality.

Putin’s internal and external environment is quite bad

As things stand, Putin is facing major domestic and international troubles that make him unbearable for a prolonged, hot war with Ukraine and the world.

After Putin issued a partial mobilization order, anti-war demonstrations took place in more than a dozen cities in Russia, and more than 2,000 people were arrested. According to reports, some people were directly sent to the combat army after being arrested, and historical experience shows that these people will become anti-war elements in the army and seriously damage the morale of the army.

In addition, domestic citizens fled Russia, the price of a flight to Istanbul skyrocketed to 1 million rubles, and people drove to Finland, Georgia and Kazakhstan. Generally, these departures tend to be elites who are trying to avoid military service or have higher personal financial conditions. To this end, Russia promulgated a law, those who refuse to perform military service or surrender are sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Fix, an international expert from the German Kolber Foundation, and Kimachi, a professor of history at the Catholic University of America, believe that Putin’s mobilization order will disrupt the Kremlin’s careful management of the domestic people’s psychology. Because before Putin issued a partial mobilization order, the Russian-Ukrainian war was irrelevant to most Russians. After the mobilization order was issued, the situation was completely different. Many Russians finally realized that they did not approve of the war. War against Ukraine.

Under the above background, if Putin further implements the general mobilization of the whole people, the national economy will enter the wartime track, and the stability of Russia will be unimaginable.

On the international front, several events last week were also very unfavorable to Putin’s government.

First, in his speech to the UN General Assembly, Biden promised the “Four Nos and One No” policy for relations with China, that is, the United States does not seek to fight a “new Cold War” with China, does not seek to change the Chinese system, and does not seek to oppose China by strengthening alliance relations. , does not support “Taiwan independence”, and has no intention of conflict with China. This commitment was also made by Biden during the meeting between the Chinese and US leaders in the past, but this time it was said on the occasion of the United Nations General Assembly. The meaning is different, at least fairly formal and well-meaning. At the same time, when Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with US Secretary of State Blinken, Blinken also expressed the same meaning. All this shows that the United States is easing tensions with Beijing, which is of course related to part of Russia’s mobilization order and Putin’s operation of the “referendum” on accession to Russia in four places in eastern Ukraine.

Another thing: On September 22, the day after Putin issued a partial mobilization order, North Korea claimed to the outside world that it had never provided Russia with weapons or ammunition, as the media claimed, and did not intend to do so in the future. The KCNA quoted an official as saying: “The United States is spreading rumors of arms deals between North Korea and Russia. I don’t know where the rumors originated, but their purpose is to damage North Korea’s national image.” The word “national image” explains: North Korea also does not recognize the legitimacy of Russia’s war against Ukraine and has begun to cut itself off from Russia.

As for the five Central Asian countries, there is almost a collective opposition to Putin’s partial mobilization order and the “referendum” to annex Ukrainian territory.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a speech that a nuclear conflict was “totally unacceptable” and called the so-called “referendum” on Russia a concern. “Any annexation of another country’s territory by the threat or use of force is a violation of the UN Charter and international law,” Guterres said.

As for European and American countries, last week was busy discussing how to further sanction Russia.

The above facts show that if Putin insists on the current policy of annexation of Ukraine, there will be major geopolitical changes around Russia: the loss of Russia’s geopolitical influence and sphere of influence is almost certain; at the same time, in the future Sino-Russian bilateral relations, Russia will You will soon feel the decline of your own status.

(Note: The author is a policy researcher. This article only represents the author’s personal views. The editor-in-charge email [email protected])